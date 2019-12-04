|
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke A.M.E. Zion church,
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke A.M.E. Zion church
Ida Mae Daniels Hicks
BUFFALO, NY - Greenville native, Ida Hicks, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, in her Buffalo home, surrounded by family. Funeral services will be conducted in Buffalo at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7, St. Luke A.M.E. Zion church, 314 E. Ferry Street, viewing 10:00a.m., burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetary, Cheektowga, NY. Ida faithfully served St. Luke and her community until her illness and passing.
She and her late husband, Roy Hicks, Jr., migrated to Buffalo in the early fifties, where they reared their son, Roy "Jerome" Hicks, and daughters, Gwendolyn Thomas (Joseph), Cheri Hicks, Deborah Leonard (Garcia), Beverly Brooks (James), Renee' Hicks and the late Robin Hicks.
Left to continue her legacy of loving kindness, in addition to her children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends are brother, Joe L. Daniels (Medessa), sister, Ann Hubbard (Gerald) and sister-in-law, Vivian Hicks (late Clinton). Ida was extremely devoted to her surviving Gardner in-laws, "Buddy", Yvonne, Don, Irene, Sarah, Mack, Fannie, Hazel, Roosevelt and Belinda (late Willie).
While Ida accepted Buffalo as "home" for many years, Greenville was always her "real home." She visited as frequently as possible and cherished the relationships shared with friends and acquaintances.
She was a friend to mankind who leaves a void that can never be filled.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the Hicks family at 154 Timon Street, Buffalo, NY 14208. Serving the family is Alan R. Core Funeral Home, Inc., 1933 Kensington Avenue, Buffalo, NY, 716.834.0324, [email protected]
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 4, 2019
