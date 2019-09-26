Issac J. Robinson, Jr.



GREENVILLE - After 92 years of fruitful and faithful life, Elder Isaac J. Robinson, Jr. went home to be with the Father on Monday September 23, 2019. He was a committed preacher and teacher of the Gospel of Jesus Christ for many years. He served the Lord's Church throughout the eastern US as an evangelist and pastor. Locally, he pastored the Holy Temple Church in Pitt County for 28 years. A man of strong character, he will be remembered by many for his loyal friendships, wholesome fellowship, and wise leadership.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Winnie Adams Robinson. He was the last of eleven siblings born to the late Isaac J. Robinson, Sr. and Margie Murphy Robinson. He leaves a legacy of faithful service to surviving wife of 21 years Gloria Shepard Robinson; two daughters Beatrice A. Robinson of the home and Toni Quinn (Mike) of Wilson; three sons, James L. Robinson (Bonnie) of Norfolk, VA, William S. Robinson (Patricia) of Greenville, NC and Isaac M Robinson (Michele) of Raleigh, NC. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and other family and friends.



A Victory Memorial will be held at Holy Temple Church 1587 Briley Road Greenville, NC from 6 - 8 PM on Saturday September 28. Homegoing services will be held at New Life Deliverance Church of God in Christ 407 NC Hwy 903 North Greenville NC on Sunday September 29 at 1 PM. Professional services are entrusted to the Don Brown Funeral Home. As published in The Daily Reflector

