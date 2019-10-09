Iva Messick Edwards
GREENVILLE - Iva Messick Edwards, 102, died on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born May 19, 1917 in Aurora, she was the daugher of the late Joe and Sina Messick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Manley Edwards; brother, James Messick; and son Bobby Edwards.
She leaves to cherish her memory; brother, John Messick of Perry, Fl; daughter, Donna Edwards; son, Barry Edwards (Brenda); grandchildren, Brandi Holmes (Chris), Jennifer Radosevich, John Edwards (Amanda); and five great-grandchildren.
Iva graduated from East Carolina College and retired as an elementary school teacher of 25 years. She was dedicated to the Lord, her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling, fishing, and cooking for loved ones.
A Celebration of Iva's life will be held on Friday, October 11 at 11:30 a.m. at Memorial Baptist Church, Greenville, with visitation one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 9, 2019