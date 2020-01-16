Jabrandon Demetris Clark

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jabrandon Demetris Clark.
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Roberson Baptist Church
Robersonville, NC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Roberson Baptist Church
Robersonville, NC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Jabrandon Demetris Clark

ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Jabrandon Demetris Clark, 32, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Roberson Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.