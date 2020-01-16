Jabrandon Demetris Clark
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. Jabrandon Demetris Clark, 32, died Thursday, January 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Roberson Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020