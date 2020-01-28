Jack Bruton Blackburn
GREENVILLE - Mr. Jack Bruton Blackburn, 99, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Cypress Glen retirement community. He was a happy man with a great dry wit.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Blackburn was born in Brooklyn, NY on August 19, 1920 to Floyd and Edith Faulconer Wylie Blackburn. He grew up in Sea Cliff, Long Island. He served in the Merchant Marines in WWII, was a Boy Scout Leader and very active in Fort Hill Methodist Church in Lynchburg, VA. He retired as Promotion Advertising Manager with G.E.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Blackburn was preceded in death by his son, Jack Blackburn.
He is survived by his: wife of 73 years, Barbara Smith Blackburn; son, Ralph Blackburn and wife, Michele, of Scranton, Arizona; daughter, Patty Chalovich and husband, Joe, of Greenville; grandchildren, Brian Blackburn, Colleen Chase and Shane Blackburn.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 28, 2020