WILLIAMSTON - Jack Warren Wynne cast his earthly burdens aside on April 3, 2019, and entered the joy of his Lord. Jack was born March 16, 1932 to Walter C. and Melba Warren Wynne. A proud graduate of Bear Grass School, Jack joined the Air Force during the



Upon returning home, he worked briefly for White's Heating and Sheet Metal before becoming a short-haul truck driver for Thurston Motor Lines for over 35 years. After that, he worked for Martin County Schools until his retirement. On Valentine's Day, 1954, he married Marie Griffin, with whom he built his home on Big Mill Road. In 1956, their daughter Roxanne was born. Jack and Marie were married for 47 years until her death in June 2001.



Jack was a Christian and a member of Macedonia Christian Church, where he served as a deacon, taught Sunday School, prepared and served the Lord's Supper and carried on his late father-in-law's tradition of ringing the church bell. He was a member of the Old Mill Ruritan Club and several hunting clubs. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman all his life and is now probably swapping fish tales with Saint Peter. Some of his happiest times were spent following his beloved hounds in pursuit of rabbits and deer, and casting a baited hook in nearby ponds and creeks. He enjoyed wood-working, tinkering, and yard-work, often seen on his big riding mower scalping unwary tracts of grass. Jack was a man of firm convictions and dry humor; known by his brothers-in-law as "Perfect Brother," he may have occasionally been mistaken but he was never in doubt.



Jack was predeceased by his parents; his wife Marie; his brother Eli M. Wynne; and his sisters, Ruby Modlin, Mabel Cullipher Roberson and Mildred Hoard Cherry. He is survived by his daughter Roxanne Wynne Davenport and her husband Rickie; many beloved nephews, nieces and cousins; and his best buddy and faithful companion, his dog Frankie.



The visitation will be at Macedonia Christian Church at 1 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 with visitation following at 2 pm. Interment at Tice Cemetery will immediately follow the church services. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the church or .



Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is assisting the Wynne family and condolences may be made at



As published in The Daily Reflector

302 West Main Street

Williamston , NC 27892

