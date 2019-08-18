Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





RALEIGH - Jacquelyn Weitzman Ogus Hill, (Jackie) was born to Benjamin Weitzman and Ethel Berkowitz Weitzman in Detroit Michigan on January 29, 1927. She grew to become a witty, powerhouse of a woman, not to mention beautiful, glamorous, and above all, funny. Despite a full measure of tragedies, including burying two husbands and raising four children alone, she could whip out a one liner, comeback, or joke with lightning speed.



She had a generous soul and spent many years of her life volunteering as a Nurse's Aide, and, as was the custom at that time, going door to door collecting money for Muscular Dystrophy and other worthy causes. She was an active member of Temple Beth Or in Raleigh, NC, and served as Sisterhood president and Temple Beth Or's first secretary. She was a prolific writer of letters of appreciation and sent many on behalf of store clerks, wait staff, medical professionals, and caregivers, commending them to their supervisors.



Professionally, she parlayed her organizational skills and interpersonal skills to become an office manager for doctors in Cary and Raleigh, including working several years at the Dorothea Dix Hospital, and touched the lives of many patients with compassion and kindness until she retired in 1998.



She loved her family abundantly and no one could help but love her abundantly too. Spending time with Jackie was never dull as usually she did enough living and talking for each individual in the room.



She moved with her family to Raleigh in 1968 and lived there until she died in her sleep, on August 10, 2019, at her home in Sunrise of North Hills



She is survived by her children: Dr. Alan Lee Ogus and wife Elvie of Mesa, Arizona, Michael David Ogus and Betty Ogus of Wendell, NC, Carol Ogus Woodruff and husband Jeff of Greenville, NC, Jeffery Harlan Ogus and wife Stephanie of Myrtle Beach, SC. Her six grandchildren are Jon Michael Ogus, Lindsey (Ogus) Hamer and husband Lincoln, Jessica Ogus, Christopher Ogus and wife Nicole, Kimberly (Ogus) Kabello and husband Erik, and Barrett Michelle Woodruff. Great Grandchildren are Harlan Ogus, Ashlan Kabello, and Heath Hamer.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to: the Brody Medical Foundation or Congregation Bayt Shalom of Greenville, NC. Condolences to:

