Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jackie O. Tucci. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM St. Peter Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie O. Tucci



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jackie O. Tucci, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.



A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 1 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, from 6 to 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and again at a reception following the service at St. Peter on Saturday.



Mrs. Tucci was born in Bergen County, NJ and spent her early life in Lodi, NJ. She dedicated her life working selflessly for the Catholic Church bringing thousands of people to Christ every year. Jackie and her husband, Tony, were founding members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and were instrumental in developing the Renewal in South Florida and Greenville, NC. She moved to Greenville in 1996 and was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years.



She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony H. Tucci, a brother-in-law, Joe Nield; and sisters-in-law, Elena Sgobba and Carol Capabianca.



She is survived by her: children, Karen Tucci-Herron and husband, Tadd Herron, of Chocowinity, NC and Keith Tucci and wife, Lisa, of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Heidi Serrano and husband, Procopio, Jenna Tucci-Herron, Jessica Tucci-Herron, Albert Tucci, and Erin Tucci; great-grandchildren, Amaya Serrano, Isabela Serrano, and Sofia Serrano; sister, Allie Nield; brothers-in-law, Louis Tucci and wife, Mildred; and Leonard Capabianca; and sister-in-law, Patricia Jacoby.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Jackie O. TucciGREENVILLE - Mrs. Jackie O. Tucci, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 1 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, from 6 to 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and again at a reception following the service at St. Peter on Saturday.Mrs. Tucci was born in Bergen County, NJ and spent her early life in Lodi, NJ. She dedicated her life working selflessly for the Catholic Church bringing thousands of people to Christ every year. Jackie and her husband, Tony, were founding members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and were instrumental in developing the Renewal in South Florida and Greenville, NC. She moved to Greenville in 1996 and was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years.She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony H. Tucci, a brother-in-law, Joe Nield; and sisters-in-law, Elena Sgobba and Carol Capabianca.She is survived by her: children, Karen Tucci-Herron and husband, Tadd Herron, of Chocowinity, NC and Keith Tucci and wife, Lisa, of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Heidi Serrano and husband, Procopio, Jenna Tucci-Herron, Jessica Tucci-Herron, Albert Tucci, and Erin Tucci; great-grandchildren, Amaya Serrano, Isabela Serrano, and Sofia Serrano; sister, Allie Nield; brothers-in-law, Louis Tucci and wife, Mildred; and Leonard Capabianca; and sister-in-law, Patricia Jacoby.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close