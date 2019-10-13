Jackie O. Tucci
GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jackie O. Tucci, 83, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 1 pm at St. Peter Catholic Church. The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, from 6 to 8 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home and again at a reception following the service at St. Peter on Saturday.
Mrs. Tucci was born in Bergen County, NJ and spent her early life in Lodi, NJ. She dedicated her life working selflessly for the Catholic Church bringing thousands of people to Christ every year. Jackie and her husband, Tony, were founding members of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal and were instrumental in developing the Renewal in South Florida and Greenville, NC. She moved to Greenville in 1996 and was an active member of St. Peter Catholic Church for many years.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony H. Tucci, a brother-in-law, Joe Nield; and sisters-in-law, Elena Sgobba and Carol Capabianca.
She is survived by her: children, Karen Tucci-Herron and husband, Tadd Herron, of Chocowinity, NC and Keith Tucci and wife, Lisa, of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Heidi Serrano and husband, Procopio, Jenna Tucci-Herron, Jessica Tucci-Herron, Albert Tucci, and Erin Tucci; great-grandchildren, Amaya Serrano, Isabela Serrano, and Sofia Serrano; sister, Allie Nield; brothers-in-law, Louis Tucci and wife, Mildred; and Leonard Capabianca; and sister-in-law, Patricia Jacoby.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 13, 2019