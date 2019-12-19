Jacqueline Hopkins Arnold
GREENVILLE - Jacqueline Hopkins Arnold, 70, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the cemetery and at the home of Mary Stoneham.
Ms. Arnold was born in Williamston and lived her entire life in Greenville. Employed in the banking industry for more than 40 years, she spent 30 years with First Citizens Bank as Executive Vice President and Human Resource Risk Consultant.
Ms. Arnold was preceded in death by her father, John Norman Hopkins, Jr. and father of her child, Ike E. Arnold.
She is survived by her: daughter, Christina Arnold Guthrie and husband, Brad, of Garner; granddaughters, Emily Caroline and Elisabeth Brooke; mother, Edith Manning Hopkins of Greenville; aunts, Mary Stoneham and Gloria Manning, both of Greenville.
She had a love of pets, which accompanied her throughout her life. Ms. Arnold always tried to reach out and provide help to others. As a breast cancer survivor, she was an active advocate for Breast Cancer Awareness. Ms. Arnold spent her fondest memories at Cape Lookout and playing with her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Humane Society, , or The Ehlers-Danlos Society (ehlers-danlos.com).
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. On-line condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 19, 2019