FARMVILLE - Jacqueline Sellers Stevenson, 88, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at PruittHealth-Farmville. A memorial service be conducted Wednesday at 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City. Another memorial service be conducted Thursday at 2 p.m. at Farmville United Methodist Church.



Jacqueline was born in Coatsville, PA to Harry and Anna sellers on Dec. 21, 1930. She served in the US Air Force from September 1950 thru March 1954 and achieved the rank of Sergeant. She played basketball and baseball in high school and in the military. She was married on April 30, 1954 and moved to Cincinnati, OH. While there she completed two years of business school and worked in the accounting department of Reubel Baking Co. until the birth of her son. After moving to Kinston, NC she worked at the Westminster United Methodist Church, Brody's Department Store, and Carroll Dental Lab.



After retirement she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, attending church, and volunteering when she could. She was a member of Elizabeth City United Methodist Church and after moving to Farmville, attended Farmville United Methodist Church.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Arthur B. Stevenson.



Jacqueline is survived by her son, Arthur B. Stevenson, Jr. of Farmville.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Northeastern Chapter, 700 Cromwell Dr, Greenville, NC 27858.



