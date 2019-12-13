Jahmil Sincere Hyman
GREENVILLE - Mr. Jahmil Sincere Hyman, 32, died on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Philippi Church of Christ, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Dec. 13, 2019