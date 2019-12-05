James Andrew Wynn, Sr.
ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. James Andrew Wynn, Sr., 97, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Willow Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Goldpoint, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019