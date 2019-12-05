James Andrew Wynn Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Andrew Wynn Sr..
Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Obituary
Send Flowers

James Andrew Wynn, Sr.

ROBERSONVILLE - Mr. James Andrew Wynn, Sr., 97, died Saturday, November 30, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, Robersonville, NC. A visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Willow Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Goldpoint, NC. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.