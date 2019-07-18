Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Carroll "Junior" Phillips Jr.. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home Funeral service 2:00 PM First Pentecostal Holiness Church Send Flowers Obituary

James Carroll "Junior" Phillips, Jr.



GREENVILLE - Mr. James Carroll "Junior" Phillips, Jr, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home.



The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM at First Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by Pastor Steve Ely. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.



A native of Thomaston, Georgia, he was a son of the late Sally Emma Cliatt Phillips and James Carroll Phillips and a graduate of West Georgia College (now University of West Georgia). In his early years he commentated Little League baseball in Thomaston, was a drummer in a local band, and was fondly known as "Super Jock" serving as a DJ at a local radio station. He enjoyed playing travel softball and football with his childhood friends. He also began his love of ministry while in Georgia and served as a Pastor for several years.



Since 1977, he was engaged in the automotive industry in a number of capacities. He began this career early learning in the parts department, advanced later into management and eventually became a partner in a local dealership. In addition, he created the Phillips Group, an automotive marketing and social media support company. Prior to his retirement in 2010, he worked at Brown & Wood Automotive Group where he continued to work with dealership marketing and social media.



He met the love of his life, Barbara Eubanks Phillips, while she was buying a vehicle in her hometown. They were married soon after. Since 1992, they made their home in Greenville where they were members of First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Junior served as Board Member, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and Senior's Pastor for the Senior Citizens.



Junior loved ministering to people everywhere he went. One of his most used quotes was "How are you and Jesus doing?" He had a passion for salvation and anytime he led someone to Jesus Christ, he gave his own personal Bible away and encouraged them to start reading and never miss a day for the rest of their life. His favorite Bible verse was Matthew 6:33, "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well".



Junior cherished his family and spending time together. He was affectionately known as "Pops" by his 5 grandchildren whom he loved and adored beyond words. Junior enjoyed traveling the world, reading and studying history, and was a loyal Georgia Bulldog fan.



He is survived by his



wife of 30 years, Barbara Eubanks Phillips; sons, Matthew Duke and wife, Christy, and Michael Duke and wife, Brandy, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Zachary, Emma, Chloe, Braden, and Luke Duke and



brothers, Raymond Phillips of Augusta, GA and Larry Phillips of Boise, ID.



The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Memorial contributions may be made to: First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road, Greenville, NC 27858.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

James Carroll "Junior" Phillips, Jr.GREENVILLE - Mr. James Carroll "Junior" Phillips, Jr, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home.The funeral service will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM at First Pentecostal Holiness Church officiated by Pastor Steve Ely. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.A native of Thomaston, Georgia, he was a son of the late Sally Emma Cliatt Phillips and James Carroll Phillips and a graduate of West Georgia College (now University of West Georgia). In his early years he commentated Little League baseball in Thomaston, was a drummer in a local band, and was fondly known as "Super Jock" serving as a DJ at a local radio station. He enjoyed playing travel softball and football with his childhood friends. He also began his love of ministry while in Georgia and served as a Pastor for several years.Since 1977, he was engaged in the automotive industry in a number of capacities. He began this career early learning in the parts department, advanced later into management and eventually became a partner in a local dealership. In addition, he created the Phillips Group, an automotive marketing and social media support company. Prior to his retirement in 2010, he worked at Brown & Wood Automotive Group where he continued to work with dealership marketing and social media.He met the love of his life, Barbara Eubanks Phillips, while she was buying a vehicle in her hometown. They were married soon after. Since 1992, they made their home in Greenville where they were members of First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Junior served as Board Member, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, and Senior's Pastor for the Senior Citizens.Junior loved ministering to people everywhere he went. One of his most used quotes was "How are you and Jesus doing?" He had a passion for salvation and anytime he led someone to Jesus Christ, he gave his own personal Bible away and encouraged them to start reading and never miss a day for the rest of their life. His favorite Bible verse was Matthew 6:33, "But seek first His kingdom and His righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well".Junior cherished his family and spending time together. He was affectionately known as "Pops" by his 5 grandchildren whom he loved and adored beyond words. Junior enjoyed traveling the world, reading and studying history, and was a loyal Georgia Bulldog fan.He is survived by hiswife of 30 years, Barbara Eubanks Phillips; sons, Matthew Duke and wife, Christy, and Michael Duke and wife, Brandy, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Zachary, Emma, Chloe, Braden, and Luke Duke andbrothers, Raymond Phillips of Augusta, GA and Larry Phillips of Boise, ID.The family will receive friends on Friday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.Memorial contributions may be made to: First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road, Greenville, NC 27858.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close