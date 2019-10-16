James Edward McDuffy

Service Information
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC
27858
(252)-355-9995
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations
3205 E 10Th St
Greenville, NC 27858
Obituary
James Edward McDuffy

GREENVILLE - Mr. James Edward McDuffy, 65, died on Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12-6 pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 16, 2019
