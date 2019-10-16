James Edward McDuffy
GREENVILLE - Mr. James Edward McDuffy, 65, died on Friday, October 11, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30am on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel, Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 12-6 pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com . As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 16, 2019