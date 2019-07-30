James Grey Hall
RALEIGH - Dr. James Grey Hall, age 67, died July 28, 2019. Born in Raleigh, NC, to the late James Curtis Hall and Joyce Matthews Hall.
Grey was a Raleigh native who graduated from Broughton High School. He was a lover of books, writing, theater and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong Ole Miss fan. Grey received his undergraduate, Master's and Ph. D from the University of Mississippi.
He is survived by his daughters, Kim Marie Hall, Lisa Renee Botticelli, Nicole Hall Allen; three stepdaughters; 12 grandchildren; sister, Janet Marie Hall; brother, Robert Stanley Hall. Condolences: RFHR.com As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on July 30, 2019