James Henry Dupree
BETHEL - James Henry Dupree, age 90, passed away on October 16th in Greensboro, NC surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 22nd in the mausoleum at Pinewood Memorial Park. Following the service, the family will receive friends.
James, son of Paul and Dixie Dupree, was born in Belvoir, North Carolina on June 28th, 1929. He resided in Bethel with his family all of his adult life except for two years when he served in the Korean War. After returning home, he was employed by M. O. Blount and Sons in Bethel, NC where he served in several capacities. Upon retiring, he launched a new career in real estate and served as a magistrate for Pitt County.
In 1950 he married the love of his life, Frances Mayo Dupree, who predeceased him. He is survived by his daughters Kim Belk and Connie Dupree, in laws John Belk and Pam Frye, and grandchildren Anna Elliott and husband Dennis, Rob Belk, and Frances Belk
James was active in community affairs throughout his adult life serving on many boards and community groups including Bethel United Methodist Church, Pitt County Mental Health, Bethel Rotary Club, Pitt County Chamber of Commerce, East Carolina Vocational Center, Kennedy Homes for Children, Pitt County United Way, BB&T Bank in Greenville, Mutual Tobacco Barn Fire Insurance Association, Carolina Farm Equipment Dealers Association, and Southern Bank in Bethel. He also served as the mayor of Bethel for 12 years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to East Carolina Vocational Center Foundation, 2100 N. Greene St., Greenville, NC 27834 or to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405.
