James "Jim" Ivey Coward, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. James "Jim" Ivey Coward, Jr., 66, died on December 31, 2019.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, February 7th at 2 PM at St. James United Methodist Church.
Mr. Coward, son of the late James Ivey Coward, Sr., was a native of Pitt County, where he had lived most of his life. In his younger years, Jim attended Greenville City Schools, before joining the United States Navy. After completing his service in the Navy, he returned to Greenville where he became employed with United Machine Works for 25 years. He also attended St. James United Methodist Church.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his companion's son, Hunter Cole Harrington. He is survived by his longtime companion and fiance; of 12 years, Leslie Wallace Ward.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E. 6th Street, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Feb. 2, 2020