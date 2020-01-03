Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Ivey Mooring. View Sign Service Information Taylor-Tyson Funeral Service 117 Northwest 3rd Street Snow Hill , NC 28580 (252)-747-3675 Send Flowers Obituary

As published in The Daily Reflector

James Ivey MooringSNOW HILL - Chief Master Sergeant James Ivey "Jim" Mooring, Sr., United States Air Force (Retired), passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after a valiant battle with brain cancer. Born September 2, 1942, he was the son of the late Zeb Foye Mooring and Rubelle Smith Mooring.Jim was a 1960 graduate of Maury High School, and he entered the United States Air Force in January of 1961. He married Peggy C. Etheridge of Goldsboro, North Carolina on February 15, 1964, and they were happily married for 55 years.Jim's surviving family in addition to his loving and devoted wife Peggy are children Karen Mooring Rhodes (Ron), Jamie Mooring Linquist (Bill), and James Ivey Mooring, Jr. (Justen); grandchildren, Garrett Linquist, Spencer Linquist, Jaclyn Rhodes Hines (Eric), and Caroline Rhodes; great-grandchildren, Kaid Hines and Lily Hines; siblings, Cynthia Cox and Steve Mooring (Debbie); and his dachshund, Abby.Jim served thirty years in the United States Air Force. His experience included assignments as the Senior Enlisted Adviser for the 4th Tactical Fighter Wing, the NCOIC for the 4th Combat Support Group, and the First Sergeant of the 68th Consolidated Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, NC. Jim also served in Kunsan Air Force Base, South Korea; Chanute Air Force Base, Illinois; Randolph and Lackland Air Force Bases, Texas; Ching Chaun Kang and Tainan Air Force Bases, Taiwan; and North Charleston, South Carolina in personnel management. He retired January 1991.Jim's decorations and awards include the Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal with three oak leaf clusters, Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with seven oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal with one oak lead cluster, Vietnam Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Ribbon with one oak leaf cluster, and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with device.Upon retirement, he returned to Greene County. He did not remain "retired" for long and worked twelve years for Murphy & Hinnant Trucking Company. His love for community and others was evident as a member of Grimsley Original Free Will Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and served on the Layman's League. He was active in the Snow Hill American Legion Shirley Hill Post 94 and held positions as Judge Advocate, Chaplain and Treasurer from 2015-2019 and was named Legionnaire of the Year in 2018. He enjoyed riding on his Harley Davidson and made many friends as Director of Hometown Harley-Davidson Harley Owner's Group-HOG Association. Jim always loved music and dancing. He shared his love of music through deejaying for friends at his second home on Lake Gaston where many called him "the Music Man."Funeral services will be held 2 PM Sunday, January 5th, at the chapel of Taylor-Tyson Funeral Home with Reverend Keith Phillips officiating. Interment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with Military Honors.The family will receive friends on Sunday following the service and other times at the Mooring residence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Grimsley Original Free Will Baptist Church, c/o Nancy T. Murphy, 450 Pridgen Road, Snow Hill, NC 28580.As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Air Force World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

