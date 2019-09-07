Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James M. Previll. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory 2100 East Fifth Street Greenville , NC 27858 (252)-752-2101 Send Flowers Obituary

GREENVILLE - Dr. James M. Previll died September 1, 2019, in his home following a long illness. His family was present to comfort him, and Community Home Care and Hospice staff of Greenville were of immeasurable support.



A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Greenville on Monday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m.



He is preceded in death by his parents Marshall L. and Pauline A. Previll from Charleston, WV.



Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kathleen Vincent Previll and his sister Sheryl Previll Browne of Charleston, WV. He will be missed by his adult children: son Steven Previll and daughter-in-law Lena Cline Previll of Greenville, NC and daughter Laura Previll and son-in-law Adam Herbage of Durham, NC. Jim was "Grand-dad" to two granddaughters, Dora Previll and Greta Previll also of Greenville, NC.



He finished an Internal Medicine Residency at the University of Oklahoma and later an Oncology fellowship from the University of South Florida. From 1971 to 1973 Dr. Previll served in the United States Army Medical Corp at Ft. Benning Ga. He was also involved in the care of military personnel at Walter Reed Army Medical Hospital during this time. He practiced in multiple cities and lived in a few places during the first half of his career with his young family. He served many patients in Oberlin, OH; Charleston, WV; and Tampa, FL between 1977 and 1997.



Jim was a devoted and caring physician. In 1998, he accepted a position with the Brody School of Medicine and was proud to contribute to the education of young physicians as part of the faculty of ECU. He received outstanding teacher awards and placed patients first. He retired in 2009 and enjoyed retirement by honing his creativity through acrylic paintings. His family members and friends ran out of wall space displaying his acrylic landscapes, portraits, and sailboat scenes. He achieved juried status for some of his work thanks to teachers from Emerge Gallery, Greenville Brushstrokes, and Glenn Nelson, Master Artist.



Friends are welcome to offer a donation to their favorite charity in his remembrance.



The family sincerely thanks the ECU Internal Medicine clinic staff, Vidant Medical Center, Bayada Home Care, Brookdale Senior Living, McGregor Downs Rehab facility, Orthotics and Prosthetics East staff, and the Community Home Care and Hospice for their excellent care.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



