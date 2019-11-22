Guest Book View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 View Map Celebration of Life 2:00 PM SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

James Person



GOLDSBORO - James Person, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.



Jim was born in Wayne County on September 9, 1934 to the late James Person and Pauline Pate Walker. He was preceded in death by his first love, Della Westbrook Person. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army.



For many years, Jim was in the printing industry having owned his own printing company and later in sales of printing equipment. Jim will most recently be remembered for his food truck where he served Papa's Funnel Cakes. He had a huge heart, always giving and reaching out to others, there wasn't a stranger he hadn't met. Jim loved to make people laugh. Most would remember the joy that Jim's presence would bring.



Jim had been devoted to his church, First Baptist Church of Fayetteville. He had been involved in many activities where he utilized his gifts and abilities to share the love of God. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed.



The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Jim's life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. John Blackman officiating. Interment will be in the Lancaster Family Cemetery on Patetown Road.



Jim is survived by his love of almost 13 years, Laura Webb Person; children, James Michael "Jim" Person and wife Judith Lund Person, Judi Pechtel and husband Bob, Curtis Webb and wife Darlene, Ray Webb, and David Webb; grandchildren, Emily Rae Person, Tyler James Person, Robert Webb (Melanie), Becky Andrews, Laura Jolly (Kris), Amber Garris, Curtis Webb, Billy Webb, Jefferson Webb, and Noelle Webb; and great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandon, Kayla, Palmer, Donald James, Piper, Tristan and Wesley. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Kearney and Joan Davis, sister-in-law, Faye Person, and special friends, Barry and Rhonda Carter.



In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frankie Person.



Jim was a proud American; therefore in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to any charity benefiting those who serve our country.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Reflector

James PersonGOLDSBORO - James Person, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.Jim was born in Wayne County on September 9, 1934 to the late James Person and Pauline Pate Walker. He was preceded in death by his first love, Della Westbrook Person. Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army.For many years, Jim was in the printing industry having owned his own printing company and later in sales of printing equipment. Jim will most recently be remembered for his food truck where he served Papa's Funnel Cakes. He had a huge heart, always giving and reaching out to others, there wasn't a stranger he hadn't met. Jim loved to make people laugh. Most would remember the joy that Jim's presence would bring.Jim had been devoted to his church, First Baptist Church of Fayetteville. He had been involved in many activities where he utilized his gifts and abilities to share the love of God. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and friends. He will be missed.The family will receive friends on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Jim's life at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Rev. John Blackman officiating. Interment will be in the Lancaster Family Cemetery on Patetown Road.Jim is survived by his love of almost 13 years, Laura Webb Person; children, James Michael "Jim" Person and wife Judith Lund Person, Judi Pechtel and husband Bob, Curtis Webb and wife Darlene, Ray Webb, and David Webb; grandchildren, Emily Rae Person, Tyler James Person, Robert Webb (Melanie), Becky Andrews, Laura Jolly (Kris), Amber Garris, Curtis Webb, Billy Webb, Jefferson Webb, and Noelle Webb; and great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandon, Kayla, Palmer, Donald James, Piper, Tristan and Wesley. He is also survived by his sisters, Betty Kearney and Joan Davis, sister-in-law, Faye Person, and special friends, Barry and Rhonda Carter.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Frankie Person.Jim was a proud American; therefore in lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given to any charity benefiting those who serve our country.Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close