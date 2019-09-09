Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Rex Smith. View Sign Service Information Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 (252)-746-3510 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 View Map Funeral service 7:00 PM Farmer Funeral Service Inc 109 2Nd St Ayden , NC 28513 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

AYDEN - Our Dad, James Rex Smith, 90, of Winterville, NC passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Psalms 116:15 reads "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints." We know our Dad is now rejoicing in Heaven. He will truly be missed here on earth, but we know we will see him again one day.



Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm on Monday, September 9, 2019 in the Farmer Funeral Chapel, Ayden, NC. Visitation prior to the service from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. A private burial will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.



Rex was born to parents, Marcus Lee Smith and Bessie Byrum Smith, on November 19, 1928. He married the love of his life, Louise Fillyaw Smith, in 1948 and they shared 59 years together before her death in 2007. He was a Charter Member of Faith Baptist Church in Ayden, NC. Even though he had not been able to attend for several years due to declining health, his faith in the Lord remained strong.



He was a business man and a farmer and was never afraid to take a risk and ran many successful businesses. He began his working career by teaching Farming at the Blind Center which was then located in Greenville, NC. After a few years, he began his career with DuPont Company, Kinston, NC in 1952. He was one of the first employees hired at the new plant and helped with the start-up. After 15 years with DuPont, he resigned and established Ayden Sport Shop by selling his personal boat and motor to separate individuals. This was the beginning of a thriving boat business that won many awards for several years. After selling the boat business, he then purchased the local Chevrolet business in Ayden and began Rex Smith Chevrolet. After several years, he had the opportunity to purchase the farm he was raised on in the Rountree community. He sold his car business and established a trucking business on his farm for hauling sand, topsoil and rock to contractors and private individuals. He also used the land to build hog parlors and had a successful hog business for many years.



Rex was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, D. L. Smith and wife, Beulah Smith.



He is survived by his children, Jane Montgomery and husband, Bennie, of Winterville, NC, Stuart and Sue Smith of Ayden, NC, Lyn Eastwood and husband, Stacey, of Greenville, NC, Mark Smith and wife, Donna, of Winterville, NC, and Ann Smith of Winterville, NC; grandchildren, Wendy Ward and husband, Heath, of Roseville, California, Brandon Heath of Farmville, NC and fiance;, Jennifer Sword, of Winterville, NC, Darrin Heath and wife, Jamie, of Farmville, NC, Ashley Smith and wife, Bonnie, of Winterville, NC, Richard Smith and wife, Sarah, of Winterville, NC, Mary Beth Lamas and husband, Christian, of Winterville, NC and Jordan Schehr of Winterville, NC; twelve great-grandchildren and Baby Lamas expected January 2020.



A special thanks to his caregivers: We are grateful for their kind and compassionate care of our Dad. Thanks to Ann Smith, Jordan Schehr, Sue Russ, Jessica Wilkins, Kim Johnson, Cayleigh Sides and Maggie Liddell.



Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service, Ayden, NC.



