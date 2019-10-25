James Ronald Sugg (1942 - 2019)
Obituary
James Ronald Sugg

SNOW HILL - James Ronald Sugg, 77, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held Saturday at 11 am in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Snow Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and other times at the home.

Mr. Sugg was born on January 8, 1942 to the late Allie H. and Betty Hardy Sugg. A lifelong resident of Greene County, James was employed with Collins and Aikman, retiring after 36 years. He attended Bethel Free Will Baptist Church for over 40 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son; brothers, Allie Hardy Sugg, Melvin R. Sugg, and Joseph E. Sugg.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Peggy H. Sugg; son, James "Ron" Ronald Sugg, Jr. and wife, Pam; grandson, Nathan Sugg; brother, Travis L. Sugg; sisters-in-law, Wilma H. Sugg, Eleanor N. Sugg, Janie H. Sugg, Frances R. Hardy and husband, Tommy, and Mary H. Stroud and husband, Billy; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 25, 2019
