Smith Funeral Service & Crematory 605 Country Club Drive Greenville , NC 27834 (252)-752-2121

James Samuel "Sammy" Viverette



GREENVILLE - James Samuel "Sammy" Viverette, 75, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center with his wife, sons, and daughters-in-law by his bedside.



Sammy was born October 17, 1944 in Enfield, NC, the fifth of seven children to the late Stanton and Ruby Andrews Viverette. Sammy was predeceased by his sister Dorothy Viverette of Kinston, and his older brothers Stan Viverette of Wilson, and Don and Stevie Viverette of Enfield. Sammy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jewel Cheek Viverette of Greenville (formerly of Ohio); his older brother Randolph Viverette and wife, Joyce, of Enfield; his younger brother Alvin Viverette and wife, Jeri, of Nashville; his son Adam Viverette and wife, Amy, of Greenville; his son Todd Viverette and wife, Ashley, of Greenville; five grandchildren, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Growing up in Enfield Sammy worked on the family farm with the rest of his siblings, doing tasks such as carrying bags of fertilizer and feeding and milking Jersey cows each morning. With hard work and some God-given athletic ability, he became a standout player for the Enfield High School football team. He parlayed this into a scholarship to East Carolina College where he was a member of both the football and wrestling teams. He was especially proud of having played for Coach Stasavich's three consecutive bowl championship teams between 1963-65. While at ECC he was also a brother of the Kappa Alpha Fraternity. After leaving school to pursue other interests, he later returned to ECU to earn his Bachelor's degree in Business Administration in 1973.



Sammy worked various sales jobs, but eventually settled on harnessing the cooking skills he learned from his mother, Ruby, and opened the self-titled restaurant, Sammy's Country Cookin', near the corner of 14th Street and Charles Blvd in 1982. Although many enjoyed his Southern cooking, including several hungry members of Ed Emory's Pirate football teams, he decided to close his doors in 1986. He then worked as a chef at various other restaurants in Greenville before purchasing and renting out mobile home units in his final years before retirement.



Later in life Sammy was born again into the Pentecostal church and enjoyed attending services with testimonials from parishioners and the loud, joyous singing of hymns. He could often be heard singing "Victory in Jesus" with friends and family, or in front of anyone if the mood just caught him right. He was fanatical about watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy each night, frequently giving the contestants a run for their money. He also enjoyed watching Pirate football games with his sons, playing with his grandchildren, and seemingly endless card games with his loving wife.



A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at



As published in The Daily Reflector

