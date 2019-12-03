James Thomas Drake



GREENVILLE - James Thomas Drake, age 91 of Greenville NC, native of Como NC, passed away on November 30, 2019 at the Service League of Greenville In Patient Hospice House.



His wife of 62 1/2 years was Rose Conwell Drake and his children are Rose Drake Goforth of Greenville NC, Tim Drake of Como NC, and Sheree Drake Brubaker of Grimesland NC. His brother is Claude Drake Jr. of Chapel Hill NC. Drake's grandchildren are Jay Howell, Cherie Drake Jordan, Derek Drake, Devin Drake, Zeb Brubaker, and Lori Brubaker. His great grandchildren are Taylor Howell, Summer Howell, Carson Howell, Caleb Newsome, Dylan Jordan, McKinley Jordan, Jayden Drake, Camden Drake, Alex Drake, Max Drake, and great grandson Tristain Newsome. He also had many friends among the staff and support staff at Red Oak Assisted Living where he was a ten-year resident.



His memorial service will be held at Buckhorn Baptist Church, Como NC on Thursday, December 5 at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make memorial donations to Buckhorn Baptist Church Educational Fund, 1242 US-258 N, Como, NC, 27818. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service. As published in The Daily Reflector

