Visitation 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Walker Funeral Home Williamston , NC Burial 10:00 AM Woodlawn Cemetery Funeral service 11:00 AM First Christian Church





WILLIAMSTON - James Wade Robertson, 67 of Beech St., died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.



Wade was born on Easter Monday, April 14, 1952 in Robersonville, NC to the late Joseph Brake and Mildred Vick Robertson. He lived an ideal life of those born in the 1950's, riding bicycles, creating adventures in the wooded area of his neighborhood, journeying on the canal in a borrowed raft, anything that included his friends.



Wade graduated as a member of the Robersonville High School Class of 1972. He attended Martin Community College. His career path lead him to Robersonville Products (Hallmark Cards) where he worked 19 years. After the plant closed, he worked for Martin County and the Town of Williamston, He was a member of the First Christian Church in Williamston, where he quietly served behind the scenes in many activities. He was an avid supporter of the Martin County Farmers Market Association.



Wade enjoyed talking to people. He was known to his CB buddies as "41" and enjoyed talking from Martin County to the Bahamas to the Republic of Georgia. He was a member of the 5:30 AM Bojangles Breakfast Club where the important issues of the day were discussed.



Many times, Wade would refer to December 12, 1987, as the day that changed his life for the better, the day he married his best friend and the love of his life Bonnie Modlin Robertson, who survives. He is survived by two children, Louinda Fowden and husband James R. of Hertford, NC and James Wade Robertson, Jr. of Greenville, NC. He considered them his greatest accomplishments. He is also survived by his grandchildren, James Drake and Reghan Marie Fowden and proudly answered to the title "Granddaddy".



He is also survived by his brother, Joseph L. Robertson and wife Emily and sister, Vicky R. Harney and husband Lee of Robersonville, NC, sister-in-law, Barbara M. Revels of Williamston, NC. He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, one of which he held dear, Catherine Revels of Aurora, NC.



He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Jackson James Fowden and a sister, Ellen R. Davis.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the First Christian Church with Rev. Karen Kelly officiating. Burial will take place at 10:00 AM at Woodlawn Cemetery prior to the service.



The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:30 PM until 8:00 PM at Walker Funeral Home in Williamston and other times at the home. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Christian Church, Memorial Fund, Kitchen Renovation Project, 100 E, Liberty St. Williamston, NC 27892



Online condolences may be made to the family at www.walkerfh.net



Walker Funeral Home of Williamston is serving the Robertson family. As published in The Daily Reflector

