FARMVILLE - James Walter Berry, 82, of Farmville died Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Vidant Heart Center in Greenville, North Carolina. He was born August 3, 1937 in Pasquotank County Weeksville, North Carolina, the son of the late Walter Eves Berry and Ruth Kendrick Jennings Berry. Mr. Berry was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church of Farmville, North Carolina, the North Carolina Rural Water Association, where he helped multiple jurisdictions become lead and copper compliant, and Bell Arthur Water where he served as a Board Member for 10 years, including as President for two years.



Mr. Berry served in the Navy as a hospital corpsman from 1956 to 1960. He graduated from East Carolina University in 1963 with a teaching degree and taught Science at Coral Shores High School in Key Largo, Florida. He began his career at Fairfax County Water Authority in Fairfax, Virginia, as Laboratory Director and retired with 25 years of service as Manager of Production and Treatment. He was an avid fisherman and reader. He is survived by his wife Betty Holadia Berry, sister Betty Ruth Berry Sholar (Durand) of Winnabow North Carolina; two sons, Michael W. Berry of Middlesex, North Carolina and W. Marcus Berry (Stephanie) of Stephens City, Virginia; and two grandsons, R. Michael Berry and David J. Berry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Ray Berry.



A Memorial Service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020, at 3:00 PM at Farmville Funeral Home, in Farmville, with Rev. Dennis Leven officiating. Friends may visit from 2-3 PM on Friday prior to the service at Farmville Funeral Home, located at 4226 East Church Street, Farmville, North Carolina. A private burial will be held with immediate family. Donations in his name may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 2979 Wesley Church Road, Farmville, North Carolina 27828.



Online condolences may be made at

As published in The Daily Reflector Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 3, 2020

