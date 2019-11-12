Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James William "Dick" McLawhorn. View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Send Flowers Obituary





FARMVILLE - James William "Dick" McLawhorn, age 92, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family, Sunday, November 10, 2019.



The family will receive friends Tuesday evening at the Farmville Funeral Home from 6 until 8 :00 P.M. A private graveside service will be held.



Mr. McLawhorn was a longtime member of the Farmville Presbyterian Church. He and his wife owned and operated Dick's Exxon Station in Farmville for 29 years.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Sue McLawhorn. He is survived by his daughters, Vickie Taylor and husband, Joby, and Jackie Hart and husband, Gary all of Farmville; son, James William "Billy" McLawhorn, Jr. and wife, Jane of Snow Hill; sisters, Annas Bullock and husband, Howard, Jean White, Evonne Ellis and husband, Marvin, Anna Sue Best and husband, Tad, and Linda Boyd, all of Greenville; brothers, Joe McLawhorn and wife, Deanie, and Jack McLawhorn, all of Greenville; sister-in-law, Vivian McLawhorn of Greenville; grandchildren, Chad Taylor, Leslie Mozingo and husband, Jason, Will McLawhorn and wife, Cady, and Elizabeth McLawhorn; great grandchildren, Anna Scott and Ethan Mozingo, and Barrett McLawhorn.



The family wishes to express special thanks to Dr. Steven Hamstead and to Pruitt Hospice, and to special caregiver, Mary Washington.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Farmville Presbyterian Church, 4138 Grimmersburg Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Online condolences may be made at

