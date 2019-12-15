James William "Bill" Perry
WILLIAMSTON - James William "Bill" Perry, 79 of Williamston died Friday at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. Bill was born in Bertie County to the late Otis Perry and Mary Williams Perry. He served as President of Pittard-Perry and Crone CPA until he retired. He was the owner of Roanoke Golf and Country Club.
He is survived by a daughter, Mary Helen Curry of Greenville, sons, Glenn Perry of Grimesland and Michael Perry of Monroe, a sister, Betty Constable of Windsor, grandchildren, Becky Badgio, Sara Ismail, Erik Curry, Alec Curry, Katie Perry and Luke Perry.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date at Roanoke Golf and Country Club.
In lieu of flowers: memorials may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, 3739 National Dr. Suite 202 Raleigh, NC 27612
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019