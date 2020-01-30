James "Jimmy" Williams, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Mr. James "Jimmy" Williams, Jr., 62, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Per Jimmy's wishes, no service or visitation will be held.
He was preceded in death by his father, Cagie Williams and a daughter, Crystal Patterson.
He is survived by his wife, Sheila Coward Williams; sons, James "Jamie" Williams of Rocky Mount and Robert Casper of Wilson; mother, Shirley Lanier of Wake Forest; sisters, Connie Williams and Jim of Wake Forest, April Condia and husband, Steve, of Whitakers, Peggy Sue Miller and husband, Marty, of Zebulon, and Shirley Wroten of Wake Forest; brothers, James "Peanut" Williams of Sharpesburg and Kenneth Dawes of Wake Forest. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vidant Inpatient Hospice, 920 Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Jan. 30, 2020