Jamie Carlton Briley



GREENVILLE - Mr. Jamie Carlton Briley, 77, passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.



A graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM in the mausoleums at Pinewood Memorial Park officiated by his nephew, Billy Willis.



A native and lifelong resident of Greenville, Mr. Briley was born to the late Roy and Janie Briley and was a graduate of Stokes-Pactolus High School. For more than 30 years, Mr. Briley worked as an electrician for E.I. Dupont in the Kinston Plant. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church.



Mr. Briley was as an avid sports fan who enjoyed playing sports in his early to mid-years playing softball and later golf. He enjoyed following his children and grandchildren's activities and traveling to sporting events often. Traveling was a favorite pastime with his late wife throughout their life seeing many highlights in the United States. Mr. Briley will be fondly remembered by his family for his gentle nature and kindness. He had a continuous willingness to help others especially with projects and was generous with his time. A loving son, husband, father and grandfather (PaPa), Mr. Briley will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him.



In addition to his wife, Darlene Phillips Briley, Mr. Briley was preceded in death by brothers, Roy Gray Briley and Raymond Michael Briley



He is survived by: Daughter, Lisa Briley; and Son, Jamie C. "Bubba" Briley, Jr. and wife, Tricia, all of Greenville; Grandchildren, Jordan Godley, Amy Godley, Alexis Briley and Kayla Briley, all of Greenville; Sisters, Wanda Briley Oakley and husband, Charles, of Greenville and Cathy Jo Briley Davenport and husband, Charles, of Pactolus, and a number of nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends on Friday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Research Fund, ECU Medical Foundation, Mail Stop 659, 525 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



As published in The Daily Reflector

