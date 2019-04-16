Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Ellen Griffin Wells. View Sign





WOODLAND - Jane Ellen Griffin Wells passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on April 14, 2019.



Jane Ellen was born and raised in Woodland, the only child of Roy and Lilla Griffin. She graduated from Woodland-Olney high school in Woodland, NC; Mars Hill College in Mars Hill, NC, and Meredith College in Raleigh, NC. It was while at Meredith that Jane Ellen met her husband to be, Walter Gay Wells, Jr., a geological engineering student at NC State College. Their first date was on Valentine's Day. They married on September 2, 1950 and enjoyed 54 years together.



Jane was always involved in community activities and groups like the Women's Auxiliary and in her younger days Cub Scouts & Girl Scouts. She had a deep abiding love of her adopted church, the Woodland United Methodist Church. She enjoyed playing bridge and continued to be an active participant in at least two bridge clubs until last October when her health made it too difficult to continue. Over the years, Jane and a close-knit group of friends, spent many a Saturday night enjoying food, fun, and fellowship at one their homes.



Jane enjoyed traveling with friends and family. In the early years, she and her family spent many a summer vacation camping all over the US. One of her favorite trips with her husband and friends was to Hawaii. She said it was one of the most beautiful places she'd had ever been and everyone should go at least once! In addition, she loved spending time at Topsail Island, Lake Gaston, and Kill Devil Hills.



Jane Ellen was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Walter Gay Wells, Jr. She is survived by her son and daughters: Walter G. Wells, III and wife Scott of Greenville, N.C., Nancy Wells Plueddemann and husband Michael of Wake Forest, N.C., and Dorothy (Dottie) Griffin Wells and husband David Olds of Midlothian, VA; three grandchildren: Emily Maida and husband Mike, Ashley Morales and husband Hector, and Josh Olds; and three great-grandchildren, Aurora Maida, Jordan Morales and Liliana Morales.



The family would like to thank Patricia & Lin Canady, and the nurses and staff with Vidant Home Health Hospice, and staff of Home Life Care for their love, care and compassion.



A memorial service will be held at the Woodland United Methodist Church, 302 E. Main St., Woodland, NC on April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with the Reverend Susan Harrison officiating. After the service, the family will receive visitors in the Sanctuary.



In lieu of flowers, friends who wish to do so, may make contributions in memory of Jane Ellen Wells directly to the Woodland United Methodist Church, 302 East Main Street, Woodland, NC 27897, directly to the Woodland Volunteer Fire Department, 103 Oak Street, Woodland, NC 27897, directly to the Woodland Baptist Church, 116 West Main Street, Woodland, NC 27897



Garrett-Sykes Funeral Service, Rich Square Chapel is handling arrangements for the Wells family

