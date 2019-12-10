Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Cobb Wingate. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Cobb Wingate



WINTERVILLE - Mrs. Janet Cobb Wingate, 76, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Vidant Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 11th, at 2:00 PM at the Pitt County Shrine Club at 3100 Church Street in Winterville, officiated by Pastor Steve Wingate. The family will receive friends following the service.



Janet, born and raised in Pitt County, grew up in Bethel. An avid golfer, Janet was a member of the Ayden Golf and Country Club. Janet was an active Shrinnette with the Pitt County Shrine Club. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, and raising money for the . Janet lived life to the fullest. She loved her family, friends, and grandchildren with all of her heart.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Wingate; and parents, L.A. Cobb and Lillian Parkerson Cobb.



She is survived by daughter, Lorrie Carraway and husband, Robert of Hookerton, NC; grandchildren, Cameron Hall and husband, Aaron of Benson, NC and Jordan Johnson and wife, Jordyn of Four Oaks; and sister, Irene Horz of Baltimore, MD.



Memorials may be made to the Pitt County Shrine Club, 3100 Church Street, Winterville, NC 28590.



