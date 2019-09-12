Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janie Howard Lee. View Sign Service Information Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 (252)-244-0770 Visitation 2:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Wilkerson Funeral Home 608 Farm Life Avenue Vanceboro , NC 28586 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Janie Howard Lee



NEWPORT - Janie Howard Lee, 75, of Newport, NC answered the call to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.



A memorial service will be held at 3 PM on Saturday, September 14th, 2019 in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel in Vanceboro, with Pastor Winkie Chadwick and David Nobles officiating.



Janie was born a twin to Janice on August 4, 1944 in New Bern, NC to parents, Lillian and Levi Anderson. Throughout her life, Janie made it her goal to bring change and encouragement wherever she went. One of her greatest achievements was her POPS Ministry, Parents of Prodigals. It was her life's mission to encourage parents to love and remain hopeful of their children, who strayed away from God, would one day return to Him and live victoriously. POPS ministry continues today and will always serve as a reminder that we are never to give up hope in our loved ones.



Janie will be remembered for her love of crafts and sharing them with family and friends. She found joy in doing for others and making them feel special. So, if you were the recipient of one of those beautiful and delicious looking fake chocolate or coconut cakes, bread roses, or anything bedazzled, consider yourself one of the lucky ones and know that you have a true piece of art, a one of a kind, just like Janie.



She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sherri Rouse; parents, Mr. & Mrs. Levi Anderson; and the love of her life and spouse, Robert E. Lee.



She is survived by her son, Bobby Howard, Jr. (Tom); three sisters, Judy Morris of Vanceboro, Janice Riggs and husband Elijah, of Maysville, and Jeanette Elswick and husband, Larry, of Askin; three brothers, Calvin Anderson and wife, Marie, Jackie Anderson and wife, Della, and Johnny Ray Anderson and wife Doris, all of Vanceboro; and one step-son, Gary Lee and wife, Darlene, of Alliance. Janie has a plethora of nieces, nephews, and extended grand and great grandchildren whom she loved dearly.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to POPS Ministry, Ref: Janie Lee, P.O.Box 486, Vanceboro, NC 28586. For more information, call 252-670-5153.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times at the home of Jackie & Della Anderson, 1660 Hwy 43 N, Vanceboro, NC 28586.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro. Online condolences at



