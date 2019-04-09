Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Janie Tyner Abbott



TARBORO - Janie Tyner Abbott, 82, entered into the Gates of Glory on April 7, 2019.



The funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in the Chapel Mausoleum in Edgecombe Memorial Park, Tarboro. The family will receive friends following the service in the Mausoleum.



Janie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. A native of Johnston County, NC, she was the daughter of Ralph Bythan and Roxie Lee Waddell Tyner. She was a graduate of Pine Level High School, class of 1954. She met and married the love of her life, Clarence, in 1954 and they made their home in Tarboro. A homemaker most of her life, Janie showed love and care to her family as well as to many others. Whether it was visiting the sick and shut-ins, cooking a meal or taking care of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren she was always willing to help others. She cared for the children of many working parents over the years as well. She shared kindness and the love of God to many, often placing the needs of others before her own. "Mimi" as she was called by her grandchildren, loved bird watching, nature, including flowers and working crossword puzzles. Janie had been a long time member of Tarboro Church of God beginning in the early 1960's where she was involved in various ministries.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Grover Tyner and grandsons, John Jacob Abbott and Derick Christopher Coker.



She is survived by her: husband, of 65 years, Clarence Abbott; daughter, Cathy A. Braddy and husband, Rodney, of Tarboro; son, R.L. "Rickey" Abbott and wife, Susie, of Greenville; sisters, Nettie T. Bennett and husband, Bill, of Princeton and Patricia T. Lewis of Morehead City; brothers, Donald Ray Tyner and wife, Bernice, of Pine Level, and J.R. Tyner of Kenansville; grandchildren, Heather A. Pachnar and husband, Raymond, Lauren A. Bell and husband, Dustin, both of Tarboro, Jordan P. Abbott and wife, Rachel, of N. Wilkesboro, Lindsey C. Luckey and husband, Tim, of Rocky Mount, Joshua L. Abbott, C. Caleb Abbott both of Greenville, and Derick's widow, Bobbie Jo Coker; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Brooklyn, and Colson Luckey, Tyner, Logan and Carleigh Bell, Myles and Saylor Pachnar, Emma C. Coker, and several nieces and nephews; and special friend and nurse, Phyllis Brown.



Special thanks to Bridgett and Sabrina from Nash Hospice for the loving care they gave to Mimi.



Memorials may be made to the of Eastern NC, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to a .



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Janie Tyner AbbottTARBORO - Janie Tyner Abbott, 82, entered into the Gates of Glory on April 7, 2019.The funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 AM in the Chapel Mausoleum in Edgecombe Memorial Park, Tarboro. The family will receive friends following the service in the Mausoleum.Janie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. A native of Johnston County, NC, she was the daughter of Ralph Bythan and Roxie Lee Waddell Tyner. She was a graduate of Pine Level High School, class of 1954. She met and married the love of her life, Clarence, in 1954 and they made their home in Tarboro. A homemaker most of her life, Janie showed love and care to her family as well as to many others. Whether it was visiting the sick and shut-ins, cooking a meal or taking care of her grandchildren or great-grandchildren she was always willing to help others. She cared for the children of many working parents over the years as well. She shared kindness and the love of God to many, often placing the needs of others before her own. "Mimi" as she was called by her grandchildren, loved bird watching, nature, including flowers and working crossword puzzles. Janie had been a long time member of Tarboro Church of God beginning in the early 1960's where she was involved in various ministries.She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Grover Tyner and grandsons, John Jacob Abbott and Derick Christopher Coker.She is survived by her: husband, of 65 years, Clarence Abbott; daughter, Cathy A. Braddy and husband, Rodney, of Tarboro; son, R.L. "Rickey" Abbott and wife, Susie, of Greenville; sisters, Nettie T. Bennett and husband, Bill, of Princeton and Patricia T. Lewis of Morehead City; brothers, Donald Ray Tyner and wife, Bernice, of Pine Level, and J.R. Tyner of Kenansville; grandchildren, Heather A. Pachnar and husband, Raymond, Lauren A. Bell and husband, Dustin, both of Tarboro, Jordan P. Abbott and wife, Rachel, of N. Wilkesboro, Lindsey C. Luckey and husband, Tim, of Rocky Mount, Joshua L. Abbott, C. Caleb Abbott both of Greenville, and Derick's widow, Bobbie Jo Coker; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn, Brooklyn, and Colson Luckey, Tyner, Logan and Carleigh Bell, Myles and Saylor Pachnar, Emma C. Coker, and several nieces and nephews; and special friend and nurse, Phyllis Brown.Special thanks to Bridgett and Sabrina from Nash Hospice for the loving care they gave to Mimi.Memorials may be made to the of Eastern NC, 5171 Glenwood Ave., Suite 101, Raleigh, NC 27612 or to a .Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

(252) 752-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.