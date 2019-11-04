Jason Buck
FALKLAND - Jason Buck, age 32, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Brady Buck; children, Jayden Speight and Connor Buck, all of the home; parents, Mike and Cindy Buck; sister, Alana Buck; nieces, Mackenzy Buck and Morrigan Harris, all of Falkland; grandmother, Cassie Buck of Ayden; mother and father-in-law, Bruce and Wendy Brady; sister-in-law, Missy Brady, all of Belvoir; brother-in-law, Robert "Little Bruce" Brady (Abigail) and their son, Deacon, of Memphis, TN; along with a host of family friends and extended relatives.
A service to celebrate Jason's life will take place at Kings Crossroads OFWB Church, 1:00 pm, Tuesday, November 5, 2019. The family will receive friends two hours prior, starting at 11:00 am, and other times at the home. Interment will follow at Falkland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Services provided by Davis-Little Funerals, Rocky Mount.
As published in The Daily Reflector
