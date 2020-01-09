Jean Manning Davis
GREENVILLE - Jean Manning Davis, 76, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 4 pm in the Smith Funeral Service Chapel. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 pm at the funeral home.
A lifelong resident of Greenville, Jean retired from Grady White Boats after 31 years. She was a member of Calvary Pentecostal Holiness Church where she taught Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Ray and Myrtie Leona Simmons Manning; and a brother, Gerald Manning.
Jean is survived by her husband of 61 years, James Davis; son, Jeffrey Davis and wife, Helen, of Belvoir; daughter, Kimberly Ann Hoskins, of Greenville; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Ann Webb, of Greenville and Gayle Nelson and husband, Ernest Corey, of Farmville; brothers, Wilbur Manning and wife, Geraldine, of Belvoir and Tony Manning and wife, Deb, of Stokes; and a sister-in-law, Edna Manning Rollins of Greenville.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
