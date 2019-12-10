Guest Book View Sign Service Information Farmville Funeral Home 4226 East Church Street Farmville , NC 27828 (252)-753-3400 Funeral service 2:00 PM Forest Hills Cemetery Farmville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jean Murphy Darden



FARMVILLE - Jean Murphy Darden, 95, of Farmville peacefully passed away on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019 at her residence.



A funeral service will be held in Farmville at Forest Hills Cemetery on December 12 at 2:00 pm with the Rev. Malcolm Roberts III presiding.



A lifelong resident of Pitt County, Jean was born on June 9, 1924 in Greenville, NC to John Dudley Murphy and Alma Gardner Murphy.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, John Cowan Darden; brother, Stuart Murphy; and great-grandson, Carter Purcell.



She is survived by her four children: daughter, Noel (Walter) Batista of Greensboro; daughter, Betsy (Donald) Parker of Farmville; son, Johnny Darden of Mooresville; daughter, London (Craig) Frey of Morehead City; 13 grandchildren - Maria, Lance, Meredith, Cristina, Tori, Chris, Sarah, John, Logan, Morgan, Tyler, Mary, and Tanner; and 14 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.



Jack Darden and Jean Murphy met in Atlantic Beach at The Dunes Club where they instantly hit it off; no doubt this was the main reason she loved the beach so much! Sitting on the porch for hours at a time with a good book, watching and listening to the ocean was one of her greatest pleasures.



Jean, or Mama Jean as she was known to many, was incredibly proud of her large family, often exclaiming "Look at what Jack and I did!" Their home was always hopping with activity; for example, the annual Christmas Eve party at the Darden home was always a grand time where friends dropped by throughout the evening to eat, drink and laugh. Over the years, she and Jack attended many dances at Farmville County Club.



In addition to entertaining, Jean was an avid reader; she loved the fact that the library was right across the street from her home! She was active in her church, Emmanuel Episcopal, for many years. The Darden family celebrated holidays, baptisms, and weddings there for decades.



We should all hope to live such a full, good life as the one that Mama Jean lived. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her, but we are so glad she is reunited with Pop Jack.



Memorials can be made to the Farmville Public Library or Emmanuel Episcopal Church.



