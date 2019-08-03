Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Michael Williams. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Visitation 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Cotten's Chapel 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC View Map Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jeremy Michael Williams



CHARLOTTE - Jeremy Michael Williams, 41, of Charlotte, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 after a short yet beautiful life.



He was born on June 6, 1978 to Paula and Rodney Williams. The youngest of two children, Jeremy grew up in Nash County, NC and graduated from Northern Nash Senior High School in 1997. Jeremy was always a jack-of-all-trades with the sweetest heart. He thrived in everything from PGA Golf School in Myrtle Beach to the Music School of Wilmington to acting at Pitt Community College. Jeremy was a talented guitarist from the age of three and shined at every instrument he touched. His fingers were magic. He wrote music by ear and never had a lesson in his life. Jeremy played with passion just like he lived his life.



Jeremy is survived by his mother, Paula Williams of Charlotte, NC; father, Rodney Williams of Rocky Mount, NC; brother, Christopher Williams and wife, Jiao Zhang of Greenville, NC; aunts and uncles, Ted and Dianne Williams of Carson, VA, Janice and Ed Hepler of Atlanta, GA, Sherry Pearson of Thomson, GA, and Daniel Peel of Virginia Beach, VA; and cousins, Eddie and Michelle Hepler, Angel and Dan Johns, April Hepler Brown, all of Atlanta, GA.



A Celebration of Jeremy's Life will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 3:00 pm in Cotten's Chapel. Jeremy will be laid to rest in New Bern Memorial Cemetery following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeremy's name may be made to Bethel Colony of Mercy in Lenoir, NC.



As published in The Daily Reflector

