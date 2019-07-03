Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeremy Shane Burnette. View Sign Service Information Triad Cremation Society, Inc. 2110 Veasley St. Greensboro , NC 27407 (336)-275-1005 Send Flowers Obituary

Jeremy Shane Burnette



GREENVILLE - Jeremy Shane Burnette was born August 29, 1989, in Greenville, NC to Michael Lee Burnette and Rose Burnette. Jeremy passed away Sunday June 23, 2019.



He resided in Washington, North Carolina with his girlfriend Kristina Spruill who he loved deeply. As an eastern NC native Jeremy lived in several towns over the years but grew up in Ayden, NC. He attended Chicod Elementary School, DH Conley High School, and Pitt Community College. Growing up Jeremy always loved all animals and had several pets. He and his family would visit Topsail Island, NC every summer and Jeremy loved the beach. Jeremy enjoyed time with his friends, working out, weight-lifting, tattoos, and movies (especially comedies). He was full of love and laughter and was a joy to those who knew him. He was an active person and gym enthusiast. He was always motivated and a positive influence on those around him. Jeremy was a very skilled meat cutter and meat department manager in his career with Harris Teeter where he worked for the past several years at different locations including Greenville, Raleigh, and New Bern. At work he was loved by his co-workers, customers and friends. He thrived at being a hard worker with an excellent work ethic and customer service skills. He always had a smile on his face and was pleased to help anyone. Jeremy truly loved his job and wanted to own his own meat cutting business one day. His loyalty to everything in life was unmatched, including his job, his girlfriend, family and friends.



Jeremy was pre-deceased by his father, Michael Lee Burnette. Jeremy is survived by his mother, Rose Burnette of Ayden, NC, his brother Matthew Burnette of Kinston, NC, several aunts, uncles, cousins, his girlfriend Kristina, other friends and his dog Kobe.



Jeremy's life will be celebrated at a casual memorial service in his honor. Details of the Celebration of his life, including location, time, and date will be posted at a later date on Jeremy's Facebook Page



In lieu of flowers we are requesting donations to a community suicide prevention project. Donations may be received through this Go Fund Me account:



As published in The Daily Reflector

