Jerry Lane Mills
BLACK JACK - Mr. Jerry Lane Mills, 68, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019.
The funeral service will be conducted Friday at 1 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel, officiated by his pastor, Rev. Steve Evans. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Jerry was a native and lifelong resident of the Black Jack community of Pitt County. He served in the U.S. Army Reserves and worked with his family as a painting contractor until his retirement. He was a member of Faith Assembly of God.
Jerry was preceded in death by his mother, Mavis Boyd Mills; and a brother, Danny Wayne Mills.
He is survived by his son, Chad Mills and wife, Tammy; grandchildren, Emily Mills and C.J. Mills; father, Godfrey Mills; brother, Mark Mills and wife, Tammy, all of Greenville.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Nov. 14, 2019