Jerry Lee Cayton
GRIFTON - Jerry Lee Cayton, 80, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted Wednesday at 2:30pm in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Farmville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 - 2pm at Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Jerry, a longtime resident of Farmville, retired from Collins & Aikman and was a member of Otter's Creek FWB Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jessie Wood Cayton; parents, Jesse and Myrtle Cayton; brothers, Thelbert, Curtis, and Alvin Cayton; and sisters, Peggy Potter, Ann Evans and Darnell Smith.
Jerry is survived by his brothers, William Cayton (Barbara) of Arapahoe and Jesse Cayton (Linda) of Bethel; sisters, Margaret Whaley of Clayroot, Linda Kirkman (Jim) and Brenda Spear (Harold), all of Vanceboro; numerous nieces and nephews; and his stepson, Earl DeCamp of New Bern.
and his stepson, Earl DeCamp of New Bern.
