Jesse Ray Koonce, Sr.
AYDEN - Jesse Ray Koonce, Sr., 71, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 3:30 PM at Faith Assembly of God, 5005 Corey Road, Winterville. The family will receive friends one hour before the service.
Jesse, the son of the late John and Louise Koonce, grew up in Fountain and for the past 30 years, lived in Ayden. He worked in construction and was the owner of Mid-Atlantic Insulation. Jesse was an avid outdoorsman, who loved to fish and hunt and was always a supporter of the local recreation teams. He was a loving father and grandfather who will be missed.
He is survived by his children, Jesse Koonce, Jr., of Washington, Tonja Koonce Wells, and husband, Jason, of Greenville, Dana Lynn Casper of Pinetops and Alex Koonce of Chapel Hill; grandchildren, Hunter, Cayden, Dillon and Brandon Koonce, Taylor and Olivia Wells, Haley Casper, Preston Frey, James Gardner, Courtney Casper and Devon Braddy; and a brother, John Koonce, Jr., of Chesapeake, Virginia.
As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 25, 2019