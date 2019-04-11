Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewel Neal. View Sign

Jewel Neal



GREENVILLE - Jewel Neal, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.



A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.



Jewel was a native and lifelong resident of Greenville. She worked as a bail bondsman, being the first female bail bondsman in Greenville, NC. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church and she liked to knit. A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Bobbie Nichols; husband, Talmadge (Rusty) Neal; sister, Alice Rae Beachem; and son, Timmy Hamilton.



She is survived by; daughter, Tina Edwards; son, Richie Hamilton; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two longtime friends & caregivers, Sharon McGlaughin and Mike Wilson; brother, Donnie Simmons; longtime friend, Mary Savage; and her four-legged friend, Lucky Neal.



The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



