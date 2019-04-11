Jewel Neal
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewel Neal.
GREENVILLE - Jewel Neal, 77, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
A graveside service will be conducted Friday at 11 AM in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Jewel was a native and lifelong resident of Greenville. She worked as a bail bondsman, being the first female bail bondsman in Greenville, NC. She was also a member of Calvary Baptist Church and she liked to knit. A loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Jewel was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Bobbie Nichols; husband, Talmadge (Rusty) Neal; sister, Alice Rae Beachem; and son, Timmy Hamilton.
She is survived by; daughter, Tina Edwards; son, Richie Hamilton; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and two longtime friends & caregivers, Sharon McGlaughin and Mike Wilson; brother, Donnie Simmons; longtime friend, Mary Savage; and her four-legged friend, Lucky Neal.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6-8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com
As published in The Daily Reflector
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
2100 East Fifth Street
Greenville, NC 27858
(252) 752-2101
Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 11, 2019