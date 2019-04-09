Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jewell Joyner Coggins Paramore. View Sign

Jewell Joyner Coggins Paramore



GREENVILLE - Mrs. Jewell Joyner Coggins Paramore, 71, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.



The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 PM in Grace Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 PM at the church and at other times at the home



Jewell, daughter of the late Carey and Ruth Williams Joyner, was a native and lifelong resident of Greenville. She was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School and Bob Jones University. She was employed with Wachovia for 30 years and later worked several years with BB&T and Pitt Community College, before retiring to keep her twin granddaughters.



Jewell was a lifelong member of Grace Church, where she had sung in the choir, taught Sunday School, and worked in many other capacities through the years. She began making cakes for others and eventually opened Creative Confections, through which she made many cakes for special occasions for a number of years.



In addition to her parents, Jewel was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis Joyner.



She is survived by her: husband, of 25 years, T. Claudius Paramore; son, Chris Coggins, of Chocowinity; granddaughters, Hannah and Lily Coggins; and brother, Robert Joyner of Wilmington.



Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church, 3551 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.



Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.



Online condolences at



As published in The Daily Reflector

Jewell Joyner Coggins ParamoreGREENVILLE - Mrs. Jewell Joyner Coggins Paramore, 71, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019.The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 PM in Grace Church. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 12:30 to 1:45 PM at the church and at other times at the homeJewell, daughter of the late Carey and Ruth Williams Joyner, was a native and lifelong resident of Greenville. She was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School and Bob Jones University. She was employed with Wachovia for 30 years and later worked several years with BB&T and Pitt Community College, before retiring to keep her twin granddaughters.Jewell was a lifelong member of Grace Church, where she had sung in the choir, taught Sunday School, and worked in many other capacities through the years. She began making cakes for others and eventually opened Creative Confections, through which she made many cakes for special occasions for a number of years.In addition to her parents, Jewel was also preceded in death by a brother, Louis Joyner.She is survived by her: husband, of 25 years, T. Claudius Paramore; son, Chris Coggins, of Chocowinity; granddaughters, Hannah and Lily Coggins; and brother, Robert Joyner of Wilmington.Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Church, 3551 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858.Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com As published in The Daily Reflector Funeral Home Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory

2100 East Fifth Street

Greenville , NC 27858

(252) 752-2101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Reflector on Apr. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Reflector Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close