Jim Metzger



GREENVILLE - Jim Metzger, 48, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019



A private memorial gathering will be held in his honor.



Jim Metzger, a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, went on to graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with his bachelor's degree in religious studies. He received his Master of Divinity degree at Princeton Theological Seminary, completed his Master of Theological Studies from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary and earned his Ph.D. in Biblical Studies from Vanderbilt University. Jim went on to complete another Master of Arts degree in creative writing from East Carolina University. He taught at Vanderbilt Divinity School, Luther College, East Carolina University, and Pitt Community College. Jim is the author of four books and numerous journal articles in religion, philosophy, and literature.



Jim was a man of integrity who was courageous in his journey to ask and honestly deal with the hard questions that he was confronted with through his illness. Jim was a voracious reader and researcher who was passionate in his desire to share his insights with his students and others. His wide array of writings are a reflection of his gifts for teaching with gentle compassion, and opening up respectful dialogue about faith, belief, and the problem of suffering. Jim was an excellent listener, empathetic, and constantly encouraging. His dry wit and sense of humor brought many moments of joy. His love for his wife Esther and son Luke was deep and unconditionally accepting. His support for them was unwavering.



Jim is also survived by his mother, Carol Haven, stepfather, Andy Haven (Greenville, NC), brother, Joel Metzger, his wife Elise, their four children (Williamsburg, VA) and sister, Anne Parsons, her husband Austin (Nashville, TN) and their son. He is preceded in death by his father Dr. W. James Metzger.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.



