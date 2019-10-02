Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jim Patrick Craft Jr.. View Sign Service Information SEYMOUR FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE 1300 Wayne Memorial Drive Goldsboro , NC 27534-2233 (919)-734-1761 Service 7:00 PM The First Pentecostal Holiness Church 1100 The First Church Road Goldsboro , NC View Map Visitation Following Services The First Pentecostal Holiness Church 1100 The First Church Road Goldsboro , NC View Map Interment 10:00 AM Hollywood Cemetery Farmville , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jim Patrick Craft, Jr.



FARMVILLE - Jim Patrick Craft, Jr. completed his journey home on Sunday, September 29, 2019 to the welcoming words, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."



Jim was born in Wilson County on March 23, 1945 and was raised as a child in Farmville to the late Jim Patrick Craft, Sr. and Hattie Mae Beamon Craft where he learned the meaning of faith, family and a strong work ethic. As a boy, Jim began a career in the family business, Craft Spraying Inc. After attending Emmanuel College and Campbell University, he served as CEO of Craft Industries, where he was instrumental in the design and manufacturing of, special truck equipment, fire apparatus and portable cooking equipment. Following his retirement, Jim continued to work in the real estate market where he served as a broker with Prudential and later with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Prime Properties in Greenville. Jim proudly served in the United States Army Reserves.



Jim lived a life of dedication to his family and friends, and to his community. He served his community many ways from volunteering on the Farmville Child Developmental Center Board and the Pitt County Mental Health Board to his benevolent service with the Ministerial Association. He was always an avid supporter of children with special needs and was instrumental in the formation of the Farmville Jaycees. Jim worshiped and served in the Farmville Pentecostal Holiness Church, the Greenville First Pentecostal Holiness Church and was currently attending The First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Goldsboro with his family.



Jim was a strong supporter of the Farmville Fire Department where he served as a volunteer firefighter for over 25 years. He was also a member of the Rural Fireman's Association. Jim had a great love for antique and classic cars and always enjoyed traveling with his family across the United States. Most importantly to Jim was his family. Jim worked so hard to make sure his wife and children were well taken care of. Jim was the best daddy who will be truly missed.



A service to celebrate Jim's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at The First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 1100 The First Church Road, Goldsboro. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the church and other times at the family home in Farmville. Interment will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the Hollywood Cemetery in Farmville.



Jim is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sylvia Wellons Craft; and the apple of his eyes, daughters, Andrea and husband John Howard and Kimberly Craft; and his special four-legged granddogs Mattie, Millie and Grady.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in Jim's memory to the Farmville Fire Department, P.O. Box 241, Farmville, NC 27828.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at



As published in The Daily Reflector

