Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
GREENVILLE - Mr. Jimmy Lee Wooten, 63, died on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Philippi Church Of Christ , Greenville, NC. A visitation will be held one hour prior to service at the church and on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 6-8pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.

As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector on Oct. 11, 2019
