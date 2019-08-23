Jimmy McRoy
WINTERVILLE - Jimmy McRoy, 80, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 11am in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday from 6 to 8pm at the Smith Funeral Service & Crematory.
Jimmy, son of the late George and Icy Belle McRoy, was a lifelong resident of Pitt County, served in the US Army, and was self-employed as a building contractor. He loved vegetable gardening and being able to share them with his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his three brothers, Claudelle, Leslie Jay and Johnny McRoy.
Jimmy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dot McRoy; daughter, Jenny Heath and fiance; Clinton Kish; grandchildren, Thomas Heath and girlfriend Kayla Craft and Jeremy Heath, all of Winterville; sisters, Ernestine Peaden of Belvoir, Evelyn Parker, Irene Lee and Barabara Strickland, all of Greenville; sister-in-law, Teresa McRoy of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Vidant Hospice for the care given to Mr. McRoy.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Winterville Baptist Church, Baptist Men Projects, 2593 Church Street, Winterville, NC 28590. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com. As published in The Daily Reflector
Published in The Daily Reflector from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019