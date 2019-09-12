Jimmy Rogers Nash
FOUNTAIN - Mr. Jimmy Rogers Nash, 75, died Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at his residence.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 11 AM in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Farmville, NC.
Jimmy retired from Martin-Marietta Fountain Quarry after more than 43 years of service. In his retirement, he enjoyed restoring and showing his classic tractors.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, William Atrell and Lottie Mae Eakes Nash; brothers, Richard B. Nash, Joseph "Jay" Nash, Robert Nash, Frank Nash, Roy G. Nash; sisters, Peggy Hill Tucker, Earlene Gay, and Addie Faye Thompson.
He is survived by his: wife, Martha Brown Nash, of the home; daughter, Terry Howard and husband, Sam, of Fountain; granddaughter, Katy Lane Howard of Fountain; step-daughter, Wanda McCuiston and husband, Robert, of Cary, NC; step-sons, Scott Little of Cary, NC and Michael Little of Fountain, NC; step grandchildren, Alex McCuiston and wife, Jennifer, and Blair McCuiston; great grandchildren, Robby McCuiston and Holden McCuiston; special nephew, Mark Nash; and many other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
