GREENVILLE - Joan Harris Noland, 87, died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center.



A private family service will be held at a later date.



Mrs. Noland was born on May 11, 1932 in Maine. She was the daughter of George and Winifred Harris. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed nothing more than working in her rose garden. She also greatly enjoyed sewing. Family members greatly benefited from her skills in the form of handmade quilts. She also enjoyed reading and was a frequent patron of the local library.



She is survived by her husband of sixty-six years, Kenneth Noland and daughter, Kristen Noland, both of Greenville; daughter, Kathi Blackmon and husband, Dan, of Wilson, North Carolina; daughter, Karen Noland of Chester, Virginia; grandson, Jason Borgert and wife, Carrie, of Glen Allen, Virginia; granddaughter, Kristi Ward and husband, Jon, of Chester, Virginia; and four great-grandchildren.



Joan was an animal lover and had many beloved pets throughout her lifetime. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of your choice.



Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at

